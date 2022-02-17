Viewers eager for the return of the ‘The Wife’

Showmax's popular telenovela ‘The Wife’ finally returns this week after a one-week break. The break, if we are being honest, felt like forever. What’s a Thursday without seeing the Zulu brothers.

Season two of "The Wife" is expected to pick up with Zandile, portrayed by seasoned actress Khanyi Mbau, settling into the new world. At the end of season one, the Zulu brothers broke Zandile out of jail. She had been in jail for 10 years for the murder of her mother. Viewers can expect to see Zandile's journey as she navigates being outside of prison.

Being on the outside is a big adjustment, but not as big a challenge as winning back her children’s love, rebuilding her marriage, and establishing herself as matriarch in a crime family where another woman, Hlomu (Mbalenhle Mavimbela), has been calling the shots in her absence. The cast this season is joined by Emmy nominee Lerato Mvelase and the season promises to keep us glued to the screens with all the drama. ‘The Wife’ is inspired by the best-selling books by Dudu Busani-Dube, which tell the story of the eight Zulu brothers, a formidable crime family, through the eyes of the wives they marry.

Season 1 was inspired by ‘Hlomu The Wife’; season 2 by ‘Zandile The Resolute’. Hopefully this season viewers, especially those who have read the book, will be able to come to terms with their expectations regarding the show. The trending show came under fire with diehard viewers regarding inconsistencies between the book and the show.