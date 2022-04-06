WATCH: Afrikaans romcom ‘Troukoors’ returns for 2nd season

The most-anticipated second season of “Troukoors (Wedding Fever)” is right around the corner with Showmax dropping the trailer of the popular romcom. The streaming service also announced that the next 14 episodes of the show will hit the screens on May 5.

This popular show returns just months after breaking the records and becoming the most-watched fictional Afrikaans series on Showmax when it launched in December last year. “Troukoors” is behind only “Sex in Afrikaans” and “Devilsdorp” in terms of first-day views for an Afrikaans title on Showmax. "Troukoors" is created by Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman with Nina Swart as the director.

Commenting on the show, Pretorius said: “We set out to make a fun and light show about modern romance. “I think we achieved that, but ’Troukoors’ grew into so much more. It has also become a celebration of friendship and chosen families because we all need more than one person to fill our hearts. “We all need our own village to become the person we are supposed to be.”

The series follows three best friends – wedding planner Jessica (Ilse-Lee van Niekerk); her sister Luca (Blyde Smit), a software developer; and her best friend Abi (Bianca Flanders), a professional baker. In the new season, Jessica is still together with her chef boyfriend Liam (Christiaan Schoombie), while Luca is trying to maintain a long-distance relationship with barman turned fantasy writer Stefan (Evan Hengst). As for Abi, she is on a sex fast we all know is going to be short-lived. In the teaser, audiences get a sneak peek of the temptation coming their way, including David Viviers, a game designer working with Luca to adapt Stefan’s book into a game, and Marlo Minnaar, the maths tutor who catches Abi’s eye.

Edwin van der Walt is also playing a larger role this season. Veteran actress Ilse Klink is set to make her debut in the season as Patricia and rising star Kylie Fisher will play the role of Zamanti, an influencer whose wedding Jessica pitches on. Jessica will also help Abi’s dad, Karel (Kevin Smith), plan his wedding to Nathan (Melt Sieberhagen) this season.

