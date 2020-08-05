WATCH: Anant Singh raises awareness with ’Gender-Based Violence’ film

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Founder of the Kuhluka Movement, Josina Mache said: “If we remain silent, we are guilty of perpetuating a violent society.” On Wednesday, Anant Singh and Videovision launched a short film, which includes elements from other films they have produced, in order to highlight the issue of gender-based violence. Responding to President Ramaphosa’s call, Anant Singh said: “Ultimately, the success of our fight to end gender-based violence will require the involvement and support of our entire society.” The film shows how endemic violence has become in society. At the launch on Wednesday, Singh; founder of the Kuhluka Movement, Josina Machel; Executive Director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka; and, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, joined the discussion panel.

It is fitting that the launch of the film took place as South Africa observes Women’s Month, which celebrates the strength and resilience of women.

Commenting on the initiative, Singh said, “We are all accomplices if we do not speak out against any injustice faced by society, and I have used the medium of film to reinforce this. Today, we are faced with the grave problem of violence, especially Gender-Based Violence.

“It is up to each one of us to do something to help victims; raise awareness and find solutions. Our film is designed to provoke thought and elicit a reaction from people to act against violence, especially violence against women and children.”

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane commented: “To eradicate a pandemic we need a vaccine that everyone who is infected has to take, therefore all perpetrators must consume films like this, and dialogues addressing their toxic masculinities to free themselves from thinking that to abuse women and children makes them men.”

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka stated, “Every crisis has an opportunity. This crisis offers an opportunity to further entrench the fight against gender-based violence and build digital infrastructure for all, starting with the poorest and closing the gender digital gap.”

Machel added: “Women in our society wake up every day with the possibility of facing violence, rape and death.

“We all need to speak out and take action to rid our communities of all forms of violence.

“If we remain silent, we are guilty of perpetuating a violent society. I urge everyone to take action in whatever way they can.”

This gender-based violence initiative is a collaboration between Anant Singh and Videovision Entertainment, Josina Machel’s Kuhluka Movement and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.