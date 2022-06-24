WATCH: Comedy Central’s ‘Roast of Khanyi Mbau’ trailer is funny AF

The much anticipated Comedy Central “Roast of Khanyi Mbau” trailer has been released and it’s funny AF. Media personality, Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to share trailer which has got Mzansi laughing their heads off.

In the caption she wrote: “THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO GET ROASTED GLOBALLY 🧁 #Roastofkhanyi @showmaxonline 🔥 #Triggerd [email protected]” In the short clip are jokes about Mbau’s skin-lightening procedures, which she had anticipated, dating older men and her lavish lifestyle that isn’t eco-friendly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) When the panel asks Mbau “what do you have to say for yourself”, she unashamedly lets out a loud fart underwater - that being the funniest part of the clip.

Excited fans took to the comments sharing their views on the trailer as well that they can’t wait for the show to land. “Show them bby, they can’t shame the shameless!!! 😂😂,” commented marthasamatha. duchesswaafrica said: “You’re such a great sport! 🤎 This is going to be entertaining 😂🔥.”

And ree_the_shoeaholic_rsa wrote: “Lol it's the fart for me 😂😂😂😂.” In a recent interview with IOL, Mbau said that it was an honour to be roasted. “As much as people see it as a negative, it isn’t a bad thing, it means you lived such a colourful life and people can pick from it and for me I find it as an honour,” Mbau said.

Like all roasts, the panel comes prepared and Mbau seems to know which skeletons they will be picking on. “It’s going to be a skin party, a skin bleaching party, it’s about all the procedures I’ve done on my body, my relationships, my music career, my acting career, but I think my skin is literally going to be the tone of the evening, mind the pun,” she giggled. Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram From the moment she burst into the limelight in the early 2000s, when she played the role of Doobsie on SABC 2’s “Muvhango”, South Africa knew a superstar was born.

And Mbau continued to grow in the industry. Nearly two decades later, she is now a celebrated performer, actress, musician, reality star, author, television and radio host, businesswoman and socialite. And this year alone has shown how much of a drawcard she still, having two shows on different streaming platforms. Mbau currently plays Zandile on Showmax’s wildly popular “The Wife”, and she’s living her best life on Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African”, which introduced her to a global audience.