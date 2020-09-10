WATCH: Donovan Goliath and his girlfriend partner up for YouTube show

Since day one of the national lockdown South African comedian, Donovan Goliath and his girlfriend Davina Gordon made a promise to each other to stay creatively fit. Six months later, their creativity has caught the eye of a few brands, in particular, Castle Lite, who offered the duo a YouTube news show titled, “The Lite News Show with Donovan Goliath”- a first for South Africa. The show focuses on wrapping up the weekly headlines in a witty way, giving viewers the opportunity to stay abreast of the latest news while enjoying a good laugh. “In a time when news and social media platforms are filled with a lot of heavy and depressing stories, we thought it would be great to introduce a show that focuses on the lighter side of the lockdown,” said Goliath. The show is all about fun, spontaneity and light hearted from the get go and Goliath’s hope is for South African’s to forget that they are in a pandemic even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Each week, a solid team works hard at putting together different parts of the show.

“I love every single part of the process. We’ve added a celebrity element.

“It’s always nice to feature celebrity guests, take them out of their comfort zones and get their followers to see a different side to them.

“None of the questions are pre planned so you are never going to get the same old PR answer they always give. It’s just pure fun,” he said.

Based on the feedback on social media, Goliath said it seems like people have been really enjoying the show.

“Before settling on the format, we looked at a bunch of talk shows and were inspired by a few themes to create what we have now.

“Viewers can look forward to Mojak Lehoko who gives us ridiculous tips on how to survive the new normal and Lihle Msimang takes us through trending topics on social media, Rouge and Davina wrap up the show with a song and I handle the opening monologue and interviews with the guests,” said Goliath.

In the upcoming episodes viewers can see comedian Tyson Ngubeni, Yanga Chief, Coconut Kelz, Sphectacula and Naves and many more.

Watch the first two episode here:

New episodes of “The Lite News Show with Donovan Goliath” drops every Friday.