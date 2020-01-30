The first three episodes of season five of "Lockdown"", the most awarded drama at last year's SAFTAs, are now streaming only on Showmax, with two more episodes launching every Thursday.
The first episode of season five will also premiere on YouTube on Thursday, January 30 at 8pm, alongside a live chat with DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice and SAFTA nominee Zola Nombona, who plays Monde.
Notorious for its cliffhangers, plot twists and emotional rollercoasters, Lockdown takes viewers into the cells and offices of Thabazimbi Women's Correctional Facility, where survival is the order of the day.