WATCH: First official 'Queen Sono' trailer drops









Pearl Thusi in "Queen Sono". Picture: Netflix The first official trailer for Netflix's first original African series "Queen Sono" starring Pearl Thusi has dropped. Written and created by Kagiso Lediga, and starring South African beauty, Pearl Thusi, the series follow the journey of Queen Sono (Thusi) after the assassination of her mother. She grows up to become a kick- ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa. During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother’s death, sparking her own truth-finding mission. In the trailer, we get our first of Thusi as Queen Sono including some fight scenes along with a preview of some of the epic locations the series was filmed at.

Furthermore, Thusi flexes some of her acting skills in the trailer with some snippets with her costars.

Watch the trailer below:

"Queen Sono" was produced and shot by an all-local crew and will feature an all-local cast including Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who has taken a different path.

Sechaba Morojele plays Dr. Sid, director of the SOG, with Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, and Rob Van Vuuren, playing agents on his team.

The series is the first script to screen and will be available to 190 countries across the world.

It's an African produced original series with an all African cast and crew. It was production for over eight weeks and was shot in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya and Zanzibar.

"Queen Sono" is set to stream on Netflix on Friday, February 28.