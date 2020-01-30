The first official trailer for Netflix's first original African series "Queen Sono" starring Pearl Thusi has dropped.
Written and created by Kagiso Lediga, and starring South African beauty, Pearl Thusi, the series follow the journey of Queen Sono (Thusi) after the assassination of her mother.
She grows up to become a kick- ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa.
During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother’s death, sparking her own truth-finding mission.
In the trailer, we get our first of Thusi as Queen Sono including some fight scenes along with a preview of some of the epic locations the series was filmed at.