WATCH: Jub Jub, Lady Zamar and Mihlali part of new series ‘Unfollowed’ that unpacks cancel culture

Radio and television news anchor Thembekile Mrototo is the host of Showmax’s newest documentary series ‘Unfollowed’. Each episode will focus on a different South African celebrity, including Jub Jub, Lady Zamar, Mihlali, Nonhle Thema, Ntsiki Mazwai, Phat Joe, Tol Ass Mo, and Zoe Mthiyane.

The celebrity guests and Mrototo unpack the growing phenomenon of cancel culture and its impact in South Africa. Mrototo is no-stranger to sitting down with A-List celebrities and interviewing them on tough topics. His ‘tell-all’ interview with the late AKA following the death of his fiance Anele Tembe was the talk of social media.

The first-look trailer for “Unfollowed” shows the celebrities sitting down with Mrototo and the various sound bites play, teases plenty of drama ahead as they give their first-hand takes on having their reputations attacked and careers hanging in the balance. The show interviews public figures who were cancelled on social media and lets the viewer decide if the treatment in each case was deserved. The documentary series premiers with award-winning singer Lady Zamar speaking on all that has happened since 2017 when she opened a case of rape against award-winning artist Sjava who maintained his innocence.

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute, citing insufficient evidence. Since then, she has received continuous backlash on social media. Musician Jub Jub, who is no stranger to “cancel culture” due to his run-in’s with the law also appears on the documentary series.

The TV presenter most recently made headlines after appearing in court on alleged rape, attempted murder charges. He is currently out on a R10 000 bail. Influencer Mihlali, presenter Nonhle Thema, poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai, media personality Phat Joe, comedian Tol Ass Mo, and actress Zoe Mthiyane also get to share their story with the seasoned Mrototo. Nomsa Philiso, CEO of MultiChoice's general entertainment division, describes ‘Unfollowed’ as an opportunity for public to reflect on cancel culture and its place in pop culture - a chance to interrogate whether it’s the best way to deal with people who have been deemed problematic.