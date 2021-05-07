WATCH: 'Keeping Up with the Kandasamys' trailer drops for third release on Netflix

When the local comedy, “Keeping up with the Kandasamys” first released in 2017, it broke box-office records in South Africa.

Produced by Helena Spring and the late Junaid Ahmed, the movie marked Jayan Moodley’s directorial debut.

Of course, had you watched the film, which followed the drama around two overbearing mothers - and former BFFs - forced to put aside their ongoing feud after their children fall in love, you would have been in stitches.

Jailoshini Naidoo was brilliant as the snobbish Jennifer Kandasamy.

And Maeshni Naicker was a hoot as she slipped into graceless skin of Shanti Naidoo. Both lived next door to each other, too.

The chalk and cheese personalities of these talented actresses provided plenty of laughs.

Fans were elated to learn that “Kandasamys: The Wedding” was on the cards in 2019.

Jodi (Mishqah Parthiephal) and Prishen (Madhushan Singh) in “Kandasamys: The Wedding“. Picture: Supplied

In the sequel, Rajesh Gopie’s character, Preggie Naidoo, was played by Yugan Naidoo.

However, the rest of the principal cast, remained unchanged.

If you’ve not watched any of the movies, here’s a bit of context. Jennifer’s daughter, Jodi (Mishqah Parthiephal), and Shanti’s son, Prishen (Madhushan Singh), fell in love.

Although their husbands, Preggie and Elvis (Koobeshan Naidoo), got along, the wives could never see eye-to-eye and never missed an opportunity to take potshots at each other.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s mother-in-law, who is Aya (meaning grandmother), played so marvellously by Mariam Bassa. Let’s just say, her side-remarks that often rile Jennifer are priceless.

Koobeshen Naidoo (Elvis) with Mariam Bassa (Aya) in “Kandasamys: The Wedding”. Picture: Supplied

Now, they are back.

This time with “Trippin’ with the Kandasamys”, which is rather apt given that everyone has been feeling suffocated since the Covid-19 lockdown.

In the third film, Jennifer and Shanti are turning 50 and the family decide on a “bonding” road trip.

And there is a surprise guest tagging along, which adds to the unfolding turmoil.

Uraysha Ramracheya is the new addition to the cast.

The director said: “As a South African FIlmmaker, the feelings are a mixed bag of delight, absolute thrill, happiness and excitement.

“To have our story on the world’s largest streaming service, and to be able to share a slice of South Africa with over 190 countries is nothing short of awesome. It’s the stuff dreams are made of. Thank you Netflix!”

The movie will release on Netflix on June 4.