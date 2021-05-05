WATCH: Kelly Khumalo talks sex, love & strained family relations

Controversial singer and businesswoman Kelly Khumalo has announced the return of an explosive second season of her reality show “Life With Kelly Khumalo”.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the award-winning singer shared the news with her 2.1 million followers, she wrote: “Well ask no more ... #LifeWithKellyKhumalo coming soon only on @ShowmaxOnline.”

Khumalo, who wore her heart on her sleeve in the first season, says she found it empowering to give her fans a front row seat into her personal space as she told her own story, on her own terms.

“My reality show is my way of owning my reality and embracing who I am,” she says.

“What I’ve learnt is that it gives me power to own my story.

“No one can ever use my story against me because I have owned it.

“This is me, who I am, whether good or bad,” says Khumalo.

The new season will see Khumalo attempt to transform from her sultry hosting life to building a beauty business empire.

Viewers can expect more fireworks as she tackles family, friendship and personal traumas.

Below are some of the highlights of the show.

Since her last public break-up, Khumalo has shied away from matters of the heart and channelled all her energy into being a mother, musician and businesswoman.

Now the “Empini” hitmaker admits that though she’s still single, she’s been fooling around with “someone”.

“I’m not in a relationship. I am playing with someone..,” reveals Khumalo.

The songstress also opens up about her strained relationship with her mother, Ntombi Khumalo.

After the singer confronted her mother about her biological father, her mother abruptly left without warning. And her sudden disappearance of left Kelly shattered and confused.

The pair drifted even further apart over Kelly’s ongoing feud with her younger sister, Zandile.

But in the season 2 trailer, we see that the singer’s mom has returned, and she suggests a visit to a psychologist.

“She is the only family member I have left. I feel like I owe it to myself and my children to try to make this work,” offers the singer.

"With the new season, Kelly is going through a healing process from all she encountered in Season 1,” says executive producer Legend Manqele, founder of The BarLeader.

He adds:“Kelly is trying to take in everything at her own pace. But in the same breath, the answers she was seeking have now opened up more questions that need answering, which not only affect her but also her kids in the long run.”

“Life With Kelly Khumalo” season 1 was nominated for a South African Film and Television Award for Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show alongside “Lebo M: Coming Home” and “Somizi & Mohale: The Union”.

“Life With Kelly Khumalo” season 2 starts screening on Showmax next Thursday, May 13, with new episodes every Tuesday.

The full second season will be available to binge from August 5.