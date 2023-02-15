Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, February 15, 2023

WATCH + LOOK: Netflix releases teaser and first look of ‘Bridgerton’ prequel ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023

Published 1h ago

Streaming giant Netflix has released the date and first look at the series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”, a steamy prequel following the romance between Charlotte and King George.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is coming to Netflix on May 4 and features familiar faces as well as new dynamic characters. Picture: Supplied

According to a press statement from the platform, the “Bridgerton”-verse prequel tells the story of Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.

“It tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton’.”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story“ is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on May 4, with Queen Charlotte played by India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel continuing to play the adult queen.

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023

King George III will be played by Corey Mylchreest.

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023

Netflix also dropped the teaser which provides a fresh perspective of what viewers can expect from the new addition to the “Bridgerton” universe.

In it George's mother tells him: “Your marriage is the business of this country! This cannot go wrong!’ as George and Charlotte dance together at a ball.

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023

Then a clip of the couple getting hot and heavy plays before scenes of a young Lady Danbury – originally played by Adjoa Andoh – and Violet Bridgerton played by Ruth Gemmell, continue.

The teaser ends with Charlotte defiantly declaring: “This is my home. I am the queen.”

A scene from “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023

Watch the teaser below.

During the six-episode limited series, executive producer and writer Shonda Rhimes will give fans enough reason to fall in love with the story that started it all as Queen Charlotte is crowned.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from “Bridgerton”, while Arsema Thomas who plays Young Agatha Danbury will make her television debut.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Nick Wall Netflix © 2023

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story“ will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 4.

