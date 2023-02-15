WATCH + LOOK: Netflix releases teaser and first look of ‘Bridgerton’ prequel ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Streaming giant Netflix has released the date and first look at the series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”, a steamy prequel following the romance between Charlotte and King George. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is coming to Netflix on May 4 and features familiar faces as well as new dynamic characters. Picture: Supplied According to a press statement from the platform, the “Bridgerton”-verse prequel tells the story of Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.

“It tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton’.” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story“ is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on May 4, with Queen Charlotte played by India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel continuing to play the adult queen. Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023 King George III will be played by Corey Mylchreest.

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023 Netflix also dropped the teaser which provides a fresh perspective of what viewers can expect from the new addition to the “Bridgerton” universe. In it George's mother tells him: “Your marriage is the business of this country! This cannot go wrong!’ as George and Charlotte dance together at a ball. India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023 Then a clip of the couple getting hot and heavy plays before scenes of a young Lady Danbury – originally played by Adjoa Andoh – and Violet Bridgerton played by Ruth Gemmell, continue.

The teaser ends with Charlotte defiantly declaring: “This is my home. I am the queen.” A scene from “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. Picture: Liam Daniel Netflix © 2023 Watch the teaser below. During the six-episode limited series, executive producer and writer Shonda Rhimes will give fans enough reason to fall in love with the story that started it all as Queen Charlotte is crowned.

