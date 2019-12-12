WATCH: Make a date with 'Queen Sono' in February 2020









"Queen Sono" will debut on Netflix on February 28, 2020. Picture: Netflix The wait is finally over as Netflix released the first trailer of the local series, "Queen Sono". The series will debut on February 28, 2020. Written and created by Kagiso Lediga, and starring South African beauty, Pearl Thusi, the series follow the journey of Queen Sono (Thusi) after the assassination of her mother. She grows up to become a kick- ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa. During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother’s death, sparking her own truth-finding mission.

In the promo trailer titled, "This ain’t your kingdom. Welcome to Queendom. #QueenSono February 28" - released on the Netflix Instagram page recently, Thusi is shown in all her beauty, with a sexy black leather dress and heels, taking her place as a queen on a fancy black and gold chair.

"Queen Sono" was produced and shot by an all-local crew and will feature an all-local cast including Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who has taken a different path.

Sechaba Morojele plays Dr. Sid, director of the SOG, with Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, and Rob Van Vuuren, playing agents on his team.

The series is the first script to screen and will be available to from next year to 190 countries across the world.

It's an African produced original series with an all African cast and crew. It was production for over eight weeks and was shot in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya and Zanzibar.

*"Queen Sono" is available on Netflix from February 28, 2020.