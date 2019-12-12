The wait is finally over as Netflix released the first trailer of the local series, "Queen Sono".
The series will debut on February 28, 2020.
Written and created by Kagiso Lediga, and starring South African beauty, Pearl Thusi, the series follow the journey of Queen Sono (Thusi) after the assassination of her mother.
She grows up to become a kick- ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa.
During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother’s death, sparking her own truth-finding mission.