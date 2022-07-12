WATCH: ‘Mohale: On The Record’ trailer released - and its explosive!

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Showmax tell-all special, “Mohale: On the Record”, just dropped, and so did our jaws. In June, the streaming platform announced the upcoming interview in which Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband Mohale Motaung sits with radio and TV host Aldrin Sampear to spill the beans on his failed marriage.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now the long awaited trailer has been released and it is explosive. In the trailer, Mohale admits that he was happy with Somizi until “certain things started to happen”. “I was really myself when I was with him ... I could express myself in many ways ... I was happy until certain things started to happen … Like the control and constantly being reminded that I bring nothing to the table except my pretty face,” say Mohale in the clip.

Mohale addresses the abuse allegations saying that he remembers Somizi saying that he needed to mess up his (Mohale’s) face. And further on says that he “crawled down the stairs”. The trailer ends with a cliffhanger of Aldrin asking Mohale why he didn’t open a case.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mohale and Somizi became the poster couple for gay marriage in South Africa when their SAFTA-nominated 2020 wedding special, “Somizi & Mohale: The Union”, was labelled ‘The Union of the Year’ and set a then record for the most first day views on Showmax at launch. Their relationship was also a central focus on “Living The Dream With Somizi” S4. The marriage was far from the fairytale that the two portrayed. Last year an audio was released where Mohale shared details of Somizi allegedly abusing him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now Mohale has decided to tell it all after an agreement he had with other parties involved was dishonoured. Mohale, who recently turned 27 and celebrated his birthday in Paris, France, shared the clip on his Instagram and within the hour already received close to 50K views. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Motaung (@mohale_77) Produced by Teddy Geldart’s Dopezuluboi Productions “Mohale: On the Record” will premiere on August 4 on Showmax.