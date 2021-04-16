WATCH: Netflix drops hair-raising 'I Am All Girls’ trailer

Netflix on Friday dropped the trailer for it’s latest local production, “I Am All Girls”. Directed by Donovan Marsh, the thriller is set against the dying days of apartheid and is centred around a notorious human trafficking ring that involves, amongst others, powerful politicians and Iranian sheiks, in exchange for oil, to bypass sanctions. The spell-bounding trailer shows the chilling story that follows a special crimes investigator Jodie Snyman, played by Erica Wessels and troubled cop, Ntombizonke played by Hlubi Mboya. The two form an unlikely bond as they race against the clock to ensure justice prevails for the young girls who have been sold and resold in an ugly ring of child trafficking. Rounding out the powerful cast is Mothusi Magano, Masasa Mbangeni, Brandon Daniels and Donovan Lotz.

The trailer is edged in action, intrigue, thrill and drama and sets off shivers as the viewers sees the pain and suffering of these kidnapped girls.

Director, Donovan Marsh says: “This film is a shocking, deeply atmospheric, thrilling mystery and intense character journey into one of the most terrifying tragedies of modern times – child sex trafficking.

“The single ray of light is the budding relationship between Jodie, an emotional, troubled and honest detective, and the damaged, but powerful Ntombi, who has overcome the constrictions of her abuse and emerged as hard and defiant as an avenging butterfly,” said Marsh.

The trailer sucks viewers in with its mystery, moves them with the characters and shocks with the violence.