WATCH: Netflix drops official trailer for local series 'Jiva!'

A little more than a year later, streaming platform, Netflix has dropped the official trailer for it’s highly anticipated dance series “Jiva!”

Set in South Africa, the series boasts an all African cast, including “The Queen” actress, Candice Modiselle, and pan-African choreographer, Sne Mbatha, who makes her acting debut.

Noxolo Dlamini who plays Ntombi said: “’Jiva!’ is about a vibrant dancer, Ntombi who does everything in her power to live out her passion.

“It’s a story of freedom and following one’s hopes and dreams.

“Set against the backdrop of Mzansi’s dance culture, expect to experience South Africa like you haven’t before.”

She said this series is a gift to South Africa and the world.

“We hope to inspire as well as entertain. May we make you proud Mzansi,” she said.

Speaking about the series and what it means to her, showrunner Busisiwe Ntintili said: “’Jiva!’ has been a true labour of love.

“Producing an entire series during a global pandemic was no small feat.

“But the ridiculously talented cast and crew poured every ounce of creativity into this project. Because when you have a dream, nothing can stop you.

“And that is ultimately the message of ’Jiva!’ – to ’dala’ what you must! Fight for your dreams!”

Choreographer, Bontle Modiselle said: “With the release of ’Jiva!’ close by, I am a ball of nerves and a melting pot of excitement and anticipation.

“There’s a lot of culture, creativity, dance and story and to see African excellence celebrated on a global platform is incredible.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see it – world, this is us,“ she said.

“Jiva!“ will debut on Netflix on June 24.