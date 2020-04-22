WATCH: Netflix releases free educational documentaries on YouTube
It's another day under the national lockdown and with nothing much to do after 5pm, personally I've just been streaming everything from movies, doccies and series to pranks, comedy and "how it's made" videos until wee hours of the morning.
I think it's pretty much the same for a lot of people who have access to the internet - however, if you don't have access to any of the OVD platforms then you're sort of missing out - luckily Netflix has taken a chunk of its documentaries and made it available to people to watch for free.
There is somewhere between 35 to 40 hours of free content to consume and can be streamed on YouTube, so take advantage of it while you can.
Here's a list of what you can watch:
"Our Planet" (8 episodes) – A Planet Earth style documentary showing the wonders of nature.
"Chasing Coral" (1 movie) – A ninety minute documentary about coral reefs specifically.
"13th" (1 movie) – A documentary about mass imprisonment of black Americans by Ava DuVernay.
"Knock Down the House" (1 movie) – The story of the young, female Democratic congresswomen who recently swept into the House. One of Netflix’s highest rated offerings ever.
"The White Helmets" (1 movie) – A short documentary about the Syrian Civil Defence who are volunteer rescue workers.
"Zion" (1 movie) – An inspiring documentary about a wrestler born without legs.
"Explained" (7 episodes) – A Netflix/Vox project where different topics are explained in each episode from Cricket to the Stock Market.
"Abstract: The Art of Design" (8 episodes) – A fascinating documentary about different aspects of design in the world, from automotive to architecture to footwear.
"Babies" (5 episodes) – This was in Netflix’s top ten list for a long while, so if you want to see some cute babies and learn about raising them, this is the show for you.