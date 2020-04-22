WATCH: Netflix releases free educational documentaries on YouTube

It's another day under the national lockdown and with nothing much to do after 5pm, personally I've just been streaming everything from movies, doccies and series to pranks, comedy and "how it's made" videos until wee hours of the morning.

I think it's pretty much the same for a lot of people who have access to the internet - however, if you don't have access to any of the OVD platforms then you're sort of missing out - luckily Netflix has taken a chunk of its documentaries and made it available to people to watch for free.

There is somewhere between 35 to 40 hours of free content to consume and can be streamed on YouTube, so take advantage of it while you can.

Here's a list of what you can watch:

"Our Planet" (8 episodes) – A Planet Earth style documentary showing the wonders of nature.