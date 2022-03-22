WATCH: 'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star' docuseries trailer drops

“Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” will set out to reveal everything that transpired on the faithful night the soccer legend was killed. The news of the murder of the football star made headlines in 2014 when he was shot and killed in an alleged botched robbery at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, popular actress and musician Kelly Khumalo.

Story continues below Advertisment

The thrilling five-part true crime documentary series will debut on April 7 and will feature exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family members, who all provide an intimate look at both the life and death of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain. At the helm of the series is multi-award-winning South African director and producer, Sara Blecher who is well known for her work in the film "Mayfair", “Ayanda“ and ”Othello Burning”, among others. There were six eyewitnesses at the scene of his murder, including some of his closest friends. Yet it is only now, eight years later, that the suspects, alleged hitmen for hire, are going on trial.

The docuseries asks the question: were these five men involved, or was it a cover-up for something more sinister? With the backing and participation of Senzo’s family and access to investigators and key witnesses, “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” aims to unpack the truth behind this high-profile murder that rocked the nation and broke the afro pop singer’s heart. “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” will debut on April 7 on streaming platform, Netflix.