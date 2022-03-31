WATCH: 'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star' official trailer released

Some of these questions are possibly answered in the new Netflix documentary, “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star”.

When soccer star Senzo Meyiwa died in 2014, his family, friends and fans wanted answers.

Netflix dropped the hugely anticipated documentary trailer today which shows scenes of the news clips on the day of the soccer captain’s death, his funeral, and arguments made by a host of credible commentators like sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former provincial Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya and Advocate Gerrie Nel, to lend their voice to solving this mystery.

The trailer also gives a glimpse into the shock and anguish suffered by the Meyiwa family and his loved ones.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead on the evening of October 26, 2014 at his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo’s, house in Vosloorus, Johannesburg.