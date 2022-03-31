WATCH: 'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star' official trailer released

When soccer star Senzo Meyiwa died in 2014, his family, friends and fans wanted answers.
Some of these questions are possibly answered in the new Netflix documentary, “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star”.
Netflix dropped the hugely anticipated documentary trailer today which shows scenes of the news clips on the day of the soccer captain’s death, his funeral, and arguments made by a host of credible commentators like sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former provincial Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya and Advocate Gerrie Nel, to lend their voice to solving this mystery.
The trailer also gives a glimpse into the shock and anguish suffered by the Meyiwa family and his loved ones.
The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead on the evening of October 26, 2014 at his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo’s, house in Vosloorus, Johannesburg.
It was reported that two suspects went inside while a third stayed outside. Meyiwa was shot at, while none of the other six people inside the house were injured.
This true-crime Netflix documentary series explores the varied speculations, theories, and different sides of the story made in public by journalists and influential law-enforcement officials who worked closely on the murder case, as well as friends and family as they all remark on the unsolved and protracted case that has been ongoing for eight years.
At the helm of the series is multi-award-winning South African director and producer, Sara Blecher who is well known for her work in the film "Mayfair", “Ayanda“ and ”Othello Burning”, among others.