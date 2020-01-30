WATCH: 'Somizi & Mohale - The Union' to premiere on Showmax









Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Austin Malema Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung formally invite you to witness not only the union of their love but also the merging of their families and their respective Zulu and Sotho cultures. "Somizi & Mohale: The Union", the latest Showmax Original is set to premiere on February 24. From their traditional wedding in Kibler Park in Johannesburg in September 2019 to their white wedding in Muldersdrift today, Somhale's four-part wedding special is a front-row seat to one of the most historic, heartfelt and not forgetting fabulous weddings in South African celebrity history. Expect romance, gorgeous decor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.



At the traditional wedding, Vusi Nova, Judith Sephuma and many more entertained a celebrity-filled guest list that included Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest and Julius Malema, not to mention Somizi’s mother, award-winning actress Mary Twala; his daughter, actress Bahumi Madisakwane from Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story; and his brother Mazwe Mhlongo from the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.

As an impressed Andile Ncube teased on the day of the unconventional traditional wedding, “I can't wait for the white, because this is something else… I honestly don't see tradition.” To which Somizi replied, "Flamboyance is our tradition."

Apart from the fabulosity of it all, "Somizi & Mohale: The Union" is also the telling of an intimate love story: a story that touches on Somhale's trials and tribulations, their respect for family and culture, and their acknowledgement of the symbolic message the union is sending to the entire African continent - that when all is said and done, love will always win.

As Mohale put it in a text to Somizi on the morning of their traditional wedding, "We must never forget the task God has given us. Our wedding is going to be a story told in a way that will shake the entire continent and help people understand that loving a person of your same sex was never and will never be wrong."

The first episode of "Somizi & Mohale: The Union", South Africa’s first gay celebrity wedding special, is coming first to Showmax from February 24, with additional episodes launching every Monday. The final episode, featuring today’s white wedding, premieres 16 March 2020.