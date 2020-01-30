Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung formally invite you to witness not only the union of their love but also the merging of their families and their respective Zulu and Sotho cultures.
"Somizi & Mohale: The Union", the latest Showmax Original is set to premiere on February 24.
From their traditional wedding in Kibler Park in Johannesburg in September 2019 to their white wedding in Muldersdrift today, Somhale's four-part wedding special is a front-row seat to one of the most historic, heartfelt and not forgetting fabulous weddings in South African celebrity history.
Expect romance, gorgeous decor, dazzling chandelier cakes, G.H. Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes.