WATCH: 'The Langa's' to debut on YouTube

Actress Dineo Langa and her musician hubby Solo, have become recent additions to the YouTube channel boom in the continent.

The celebrity couple, who got married last year and shared their ceremony in a 1Magic special "KwaKuhle Kwethu", took to Twitter to announce and share a clip of their forthcoming YouTube channel, "The Langa's".

It will debut on Monday, May 11.

In the tweet posted by the actress, she said that they heeded the call of a YouTube channel from their supporters.

"Heeded the call of a YOUTUBE CHANNEL from some of our favorite supporters. I give you the opening sequence of The Langa's. Please click on the youtube & subscribe. First EP will be up on Monday the 11th of May 2020. Thank you in advance, The Langa's".