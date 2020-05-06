WATCH: 'The Langa's' to debut on YouTube
Actress Dineo Langa and her musician hubby Solo, have become recent additions to the YouTube channel boom in the continent.
The celebrity couple, who got married last year and shared their ceremony in a 1Magic special "KwaKuhle Kwethu", took to Twitter to announce and share a clip of their forthcoming YouTube channel, "The Langa's".
It will debut on Monday, May 11.
In the tweet posted by the actress, she said that they heeded the call of a YouTube channel from their supporters.
"Heeded the call of a YOUTUBE CHANNEL from some of our favorite supporters. I give you the opening sequence of The Langa's. Please click on the youtube & subscribe. First EP will be up on Monday the 11th of May 2020. Thank you in advance, The Langa's".
The post was accompanied by a 42 second trailer of their opening sequence.
Dineo and her rapper husband, Solo, stole the hearts of their fans years ago when they started dating.
The two tied the knot seven years later in 2019 and their love story remains a beautiful one that inspires fans everywhere.
While we'll have to wait and see what the show reveals, fans were still excited upon hearing the news of the upcoming show.
Watch it on YouTube here: