WATCH: The sibling rivalry boils over in season 3 of ‘The Kardashians’

Disney+ recently revealed the trailer to the long-awaited new season of “The Kardashians”, and boy oh boy, are viewers in for a treat. Unlike season one and two, season three of the popular reality reality show sees the cameras turn on Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie as their sibling rivalry gets heated.

In the trailer, Kim yells at one of her sisters about not needing their “permission” to live her life. Kourtney worries over her family's “sense of loyalty”, Kendall is concerned about “protecting my peace” and Kylie wonders what her family should be doing with all the power and influence they've amassed over the years. Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick also features in the new season trailer, saying “I've never seen this much drama in my life!”.

Let’s talk about it. Season 3 is coming 25 May to #DisneyPlusZA. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/BY1MsRu6Fk — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) March 28, 2023 It’s clear that their family bond will be tested and tensions will arise but will they survive the storm? Over the last two seasons, fans complained about the family not getting into serious issues unlike they did in their previous show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Instead, they found the new show to be more about the family promoting their brands, which left them “bored”. While the new trailer is enough to get streaming tuning in, fans want to hear Kendall speak of her alleged new romance with Bad Bunny and Kylie open up about her baby daddy cheating scandal.

“I really hope you guys come through this season,” wrote South African lifestyle influencer Tshepi Vundla. Monica-Anne added: “I hope y’all step it up cause last season was a boring contrived commercial. Get your act together and entertain us again. Dang!" @being.harriet said: “Y’all better give us a good show this season! so much happened in the kardashian-jenner clan lives. pls don’t give us scripted! give us the real tea we see everyday! something we can relate to! good and bad! pleassseee!”