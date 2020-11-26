WATCH: This TikToker's Margaret Thatcher impression will leave you in stitches

While many have been binge watching the fourth season of “The Crown”, many viewers have been in awe of Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Specifically the scene where Thatcher meets Queen Elizabeth, played by Olivia Colman, for the first time. In the scene, the two powerful women exchange pleasantries and throw some light shade back and forth. TikToker Lisa Beasley seems have taken to Anderson’s take on Thatcher and done her own impression of the former prime minister. Beasley posted several videos of her impression of Thatcher following the new season of “The Crown“ dropping.

However, it was her video where she did her own spin on a Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth meeting that went viral.

In the TikTok, Beasley greets the “queen“ with an hilariously long curtsey and then the camera flips to show she’s talking to a Vogue Magazine with the Queen Bey the cover.

She follows this up by saying that Beyoncé’s subjects are unsure whether her athleisure wear, refer to her Ivy Park collection, is for working out or going out.

