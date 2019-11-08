Tiffany Haddish is offering a "birthday gift to the world" in the form of a Netflix special, "Black Mitzvah", which will land on her birthday, 3 December.
The "Girls Trip" actress turns 40 on 3 December and will mark the big day with the release of "Black Mitzvah", an original one-off show in which she will "reflect" on her life and fame.
An announcement for the show stated: "With her bold and barrier-breaking brand of comedy, Tiffany reflects on fame, receiving her 'inheritance,' the valuable lessons you learn when raising yourself, that time she received a jumpsuit from the one and only...Beyoncé, her infamous New Year's Eve set, and more."
Tiffany added on her own Instagram account: "That's right y'all you are all invited to my Black Mitzvah it's my Birthday Gift to the world. you pick it up on Netflix December 3rd (sic)"