WATCH: ‘Til Death Do us Part Kourtney & Travis’ offers viewers an intimate look at their private wedding

Disney+ has announced that “Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis” will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on Thursday, April 13. Dubbed a “wedding special”, it is set to offer an inside look at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s private wedding.

The wedding special will see Kourtney, Travis and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy. It will also feature private and personal footage revealing an intimate family event that Disney+ says will be “full of beautiful moments”. Apart from Kourtney and Travis, the episode will feature appearances from the likes of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

@DisneyPlusZA shared on Twitter: “You're invited. 'Til Death Do Us Part #KourtneyAndTravis streaming 13 April to #DisneyPlusZA. #TheKardashians.” You're invited. 'Til Death Do Us Part #KourtneyAndTravis streaming 13 April to #DisneyPlusZA. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/2mmei7j05D — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) April 5, 2023 Kourtney and Travis shared the official trailer of the episode on their respective Instagram pages. “This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kourtney says in the trailer, which was released on Tuesday. She goes on to ask Travis, “Can you believe we got married three times?”