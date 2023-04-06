WATCH: ‘Til Death Do us Part Kourtney & Travis’ offers viewers an intimate look at their private wedding

Disney+ has announced that “Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis” will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on Thursday, April 13.
Dubbed a “wedding special”, it is set to offer an inside look at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s private wedding.
The wedding special will see Kourtney, Travis and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy.
It will also feature private and personal footage revealing an intimate family event that Disney+ says will be “full of beautiful moments”.
Apart from Kourtney and Travis, the episode will feature appearances from the likes of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
@DisneyPlusZA shared on Twitter: “You're invited. 'Til Death Do Us Part #KourtneyAndTravis streaming 13 April to #DisneyPlusZA. #TheKardashians.”
Kourtney and Travis shared the official trailer of the episode on their respective Instagram pages.
“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kourtney says in the trailer, which was released on Tuesday. She goes on to ask Travis, “Can you believe we got married three times?”
Travis then responds: “It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one.” The pair first unofficially wed at a Las Vegas wedding chapel last April before again tying the knot at California’s Santa Barbara courthouse a month later.
They then set off to Italy, where they officially exchanged vows at Villa Olivetto in Portofino, which CNN reports is the estate of Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
“Italy was just really romantic and classic,” Kourtney says in the trailer. “I felt like I had so much anxiety because it’s such a vulnerable moment you’re sharing.”