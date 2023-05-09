WATCH: ‘Young, Famous & African’ season 2 trailer hints at fallouts among several friends

It’s been a minute since viewers last saw some of our favourite African stars put their lives on display and have been waiting patiently for their return. Thankfully, the wait is almost over with exactly ten days to go until season two of ‘Young, Famous & African’ premières on Netflix.

This time around, the likes of Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Zari Hassan, 2Baba, Kayleigh Schwark and Annie Macaulay-Idibia will be joined by a few familiar faces like media personality, Bonang Matheba, Ghanaian singer, Fantana and renowned fashion designer, TV personality, entrepreneur, model and children’s show creator, Luis Munana. After watching the newly released trailer, we totally agree with Mbau when she says, “Wow, what a mess!” The tantalising, can’t-look-away trailer reveals a blow-up between besties, Swanky Jerry and Macaulay-Idibia, and a catfight between Hassan and Fantana, fuelled by Nakai, of course, over Diamond Platnumz, the tea is piping hot!

Also, Andile Ncube faces his own dilemmas, with the inclusion of his former partners, Sebabatso Mothibi and Rosette Ncwana, while Naked DJ and Schwark present a united front. Matheba is also snarky saying “destruction” while twiddling her fingers and giggling in the confession room. In another shot, she’s shouting at Munana: “Don’t annoy me, I’m one of the biggest stars in Africa!”

Followed by “I will smack you!” Nakai on the other hand is heard saying, “This is not ‘build a hoe’.” It’s clear that friendships are put to the ultimate test in the new season, which promises to enthral audiences.