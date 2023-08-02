‘Welcome to Wrexham’ set to return for season two on Disney+

Disney+ has revealed that the award-winning global hit docuseries 'Welcome to Wrexham’ will return for a second season. The new season is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 13. The recent announcement comes after “Welcome to Wrexham” received six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series.

The recent announcement of the nominations came as Wrexham AFC embarked on their first US tour of friendly matches against the likes of global footballing giants Chelsea and Manchester United. “More than a town,” shared @disneyplusza. “FX's Welcome to Wrexham is back for season 2. Coming soon to #DisneyPlusZA.”

The pair famously teamed up to purchase the fifth tier club back in 2020 in the hopes of turning things around at Wrexham AFC despite neither having any experience in football or working with each other. The docuseries tracks the two actors as they embark on an entertaining crash course in football club ownership and explores the emotive side of the game as Reynolds and McElhenney carry the hopes of a working-class town in North Wales, UK.