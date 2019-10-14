Why you need to watch 'Succession'









The cast of HBO's Succession, which is streaming on Showmax from Monday, October 14, 2019. Picture: HBO “He looks waxy, like an unshaven candle.”

That’s the line that reminded me why I enjoy "Succession" so much. It’s delivered deadpan by Tom Wambsgans (Matthew McFadyen) to his new wife, Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) about his brother-in-law Kendall’s appearance (Jeremy Strong).

Another line that got me was between Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) and Kendall at his new rental.





“This place is sick,” Greg says. “Yeah. It’s fashion week. All the good penthouses are gone.” Kendall responds deadpan.





It’s a delight to watch a show where the writers (and actors) enjoy making fun of the 1%. And the Roy family qualify to be the 1%. That’s how wealthy they are.





"Succession" is the sleeper hit show that most people seemed to have ignored.

I guess with "Billions" showing us the how the wealthy manage and spend their money (and other people’s) "Succession’s" King Lear-esque storyline may be a bit deep for them. But they’re missing out on a beautifully crafted show and one of the best HBO has released in recent years.





The show starts streaming on Showmax on Monday, October 14.





The first season gave us a glimpse into the power struggles between an ageing media baron, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children. We have Connor (Alan Ruck), the older son from his first marriage, who is more of a gentleman of leisure and is not interested in the family company, Waystar Royco.





Then we have Kendall, Shiv (a political fixer) and the last born, Roman (Kieran Culkin), who takes being petty to a whole other level.





This season will see the family deal with either selling the company or being taken over by hostile shareholders.





There are obviously going to be shocking displays of wealth, sibling rivalry like no other, and a father who doesn’t mind playing games with his children.



