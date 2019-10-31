The first four episodes of "Rhythm + Flow" were released on October 9 with subsequent episodes coming out the following two weeks 3 episodes at a time.
When Netflix initially announced the show many people, including myself, were very skeptical about it.
There have been many singing competition shows with moderate to great success.
However, hip hop based shows have never really found their audience. Missy Elliot had a show back in the day, Rick Ross tired with “Signed” two years ago but overall they have mostly been one and done shows. Having little to no audience or contestants that were never heard of afterwards.
Looking at the judging panel it seemed that "Rhythm + Flow" would suffer the same fate.
While I love Cardi B’s personality, it seemed that she hasn’t been in the hip hop game long enough to really critique other rappers, Chance The Rapper very much keeps to himself and T.I. is usually involved in some sort of online mess. Therefore, I was in no rush to watch the show since the trailers also didn’t really entice me to watch.