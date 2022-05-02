With the ‘RHODurban’ reunion on the cards, looking at Thobile being an ill-fit for the show

As viewers wait on tenterhooks for the tea to be spilt in the two-part reunion of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, it's time to reflect on the shit-stirrers, the grossly misunderstood, the peacemakers and the odd one out in season two. And, boy oh boy, did those perfectly-manicured claws come out this season.

First, can we all admit that Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku was a poor fit for the show? Honestly, her fashionably late arrival at her own black-tie event was a forewarning of her all-hype, no-substance presence. Like WTF, it was such an awkward keeping up with the Joneses moment. Throughout the season, her outfits exuded more personality than she did. Often, she was more of an observer than a participant.

If memory serves me right, there was only one time when she spoke out and it was after Londie London goaded her into a response. Don’t even get me started on her terrible outfit choices for a game drive and to splash around in the pools at Sun City. It’s a fine line between looking the part – for Instagram – and missing the style brief completely.

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku missed the sexy sleepwear brief completely in an episode from season two. Picture: Supplied I cringe at the recollection of her arrival at the sexy sleepwear party on the first girl’s trip. That silk bonnet threw fans for a spin as well as Londie, who stifled her giggles, and Jojo Robinson. Annie Mthembu is, without a doubt, the Queen Bee of instigators. That holier-than-thou attitude was toxic, especially with Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco. That Annie felt the constant need to add her two cents to LaConco’s relationship status with “Petal” or his wealth, was unnecessary and, to be blunt, none of her business.

And LaConco deserves praise for saying as much. When you are in a group of mostly nagging nellies, it is imperative to stand your ground. Say what you like about Nonku Williams but I appreciate her for being a strong and sincere woman. Sadly, she did catch a bit of flak for her drinking this season, with Jojo staging an intervention and Londie calling her a “drunk”.

Nonku stood firm on the issue, accepted apologies and opened up about her challenges. Perfect, she is not. But she owns it. Sorisha’s zen personality balanced many volatile situations. It also explains why everyone felt comfortable taking her into their confidence, LaConco included. Jojo's sense of entitlement made her the least likeable. The only person she cares about is herself.

She took umbrage at Londie for not performing at her Jochella event. Flew into an uncontrollable rage over it, actually. And once again succumbed to the green-eyed monster when Londie sang at Annie’s event. Let’s not forget about her calling Mabusi Seme out for making awful comments about her being with an older man, which she didn’t do. But Jojo had no qualms about hurting Mabusi’s feelings by questioning the authenticity of her designer handbags.

The hypocrisy and rage were a lot, especially when she threw a glass of water on Mabusi at Sun City. She is a spoilt-rotten brat with no regard for anyone else's feelings. This reunion is going to be one that is not to be missed, questionable choice of host notwithstanding.