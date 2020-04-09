YouTube announces 'Stay Home With Me' line-up for the Easter weekend

As the country prepares to spend their Easter at home, away from their holy place of worship, YouTube has put together a special festival that will continue the praise from within your home.

YouTube announced a bumper lineup for its "Stay Home #WithMe festival" this Easter weekend.

Kicking off on Good Friday, the lineup includes performances from some of the continent’s best-known gospel artists including heavyweights like South Africa’s Benjamin Dube, and Mthunzi Namba, alongside Nigerian gospel superstars Nosa and Glowreeyah Braimah.

YouTube’s Stay Home #WithMe festival kicked off two weekends ago in response to lockdown regulations in countries like South Africa and Nigeria. With known Covid-19 cases on the continent jumping to more than 10 000 this week, music lovers will be glad to know they can enjoy uplifting performances from their favourite gospel artists in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“Stay Home #WithMe is a way of encouraging self isolation at this time while bringing everyone together around music, artists and content creators they love,” says Addy Awofisayo, content partnership manager for YouTube Africa.