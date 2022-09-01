Zikhona Sodlaka and Khanyi Mbau among the cast returning in ‘The Wife’ 3

Fans of Showmax’s popular original telenovela will be pleased to know some of the actors that they have come to love will be returning for the third and final season of ‘The Wife’. Showmax has confirmed that Zikhona Sodlaka is back in her Safta-nominated role as Mandisa, as are Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba as Zandile and Nkosana – the lead couple in season 2.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is also back as Hlomu, the season 1 lead, with Linda Majola returning as her brother Langa. In August, the streaming platform announced that Safta-winner Wiseman Mncube would be replacing Bonko Khoza as Mqhele in the upcoming season. The 5am club should prepare to see Sipho Ndlovu, Safta nominee Thulane Shange and Swelihle Luthuli as Zulu brothers (and) Sambulo, Mqoqi and Ntsika in bigger roles in the new season.

Season three of “The Wife” will centre on two star-crossed lovers: Tswana doctor Naledi Montsho and Zulu taxi driver Qhawe. Gaisang K Noge (“House of Zwide”') stars as Naledi opposite Kwenzo Ngcobo, dubbed “the Woolworths of amadoda” by Twitter, as Qhawe. “With Naledi missing and the Zulu brothers’ crimes now front page news, the third and final season of The Wife is going to be explosive,” said head writer Busisiwe Ntintili. Season three takes viewers beyond the Joburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West.

