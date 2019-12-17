R. Kelly. Picture: Supplied

Following the groundbreaking Emmy nominated, Critic’s Choice Award and MTV Award winning explosive documentary series, Lifetime (DStv131) unravels more to the saga with Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning airing every Sunday, starting January 26. In this follow-up new survivors come forward, the show also feature interviews and commentary from investigative journalist and author Jim DeRogatis, music industry insiders Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles and Jimmy Maynes, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, comedian and host W. Kamau Bell, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, radio personality Angela Yee, cultural critic Jamilah Lemieux, and state’s attorney for Cook County Kimberly M. Foxx, women's rights attorney Gloria Allred and more.

They offer insights into the ever-growing case of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges in the United States.

In the days following the debut of Surviving R. Kelly earlier this year, vital conversations erupted throughout the world.

The docuseries was seen by over 26.8 million people and sparked world-wide conversation. #MuteRKelly activists were galvanized to protest for R. Kelly’s record label to drop him.