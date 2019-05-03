Still from BET's "Finding Justice" - Minneapolis. (Photo: Nathan Bolster/BET)

"Finding Justice" premiered on BET last week and if the first episode is anything to go by, this docu-series is one you don’t want to miss. Within the first few minutes, your emotions are guaranteed to run high. We are told the story of Markeis McGlockton. A black man who was shot dead by a white man in front of his family. McGlockton and his 5-year-old son were in the Circle A Food Store in Clearwater, Florida when Michael Drejka approached their car, which was parked in a handicap space. McGlockton’s partner, Britany Jacobs, was in the car with the couple’s other kids. Drejka and Jacobs began arguing over whether McGlockton and Jacobs were allowed to park there.

McGlockton then came out of the convenience store and pushed Drejka to the ground. As McGlockton began to back away, Drejka pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. McGlockton then ran into the convenience store. He was taken to the hospital but later died. Drejka was never charged because of Florida’s “stand your ground” statute. The statute gives a person the right to use deadly force “if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another” all without a “duty to retreat.”

The brainchild of award-winning filmmaker and writer, Dream Hampton, who also produced "Surviving R.Kelly," "Finding Justice" exposes inequality in black communities across America. It travels around the country to follow the heroes, leaders and activists who battle to bring change to the cities they call home and help those affected.

Speaking from New York, Hampton said that she wanted to look at injustices across America and tell the stories of those affected. “In the US some States feel like they are a completely different country with different laws. I wanted to look at the whole country and especially the places we hardly hear about and highlight the stories of injustice. From racism to voter oppression,” she said. As an activist herself, Hampton also wanted "Finding Justice" to show the work campaigners put in and how it is not just about protesting on the streets but putting together concise strategies that assist those affected.

The docu-series also includes commentary from prominent black people like rapper TI and actress Naturi Naughton. Hampton said that regardless of celebrity status or social standing, every black person in America was treated the same. “We are all well informed on the issues that black people face every day and we all live these realities, it does not matter what you are. I was personally shocked by the jewels TI dropped when he spoke on the issues we addressed,” she said.

Hampton said that she hopes this docu-series educates the masses. “Growing up I learnt about things like economic sanctions and international boycotts via tv and that influenced me and how I saw the world so I hope that this brings education because it in itself is a form of activism”.

"Finding Justice" is a six-part docu-series and airs on Sunday at 7pm on BET DSTV Channel 129.