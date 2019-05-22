Maisie Williams. Picture: Reuters

Maisie Williams' 'Game of Thrones' character Arya Stark won't be getting her own spin-off show. In the final episode of the HBO fantasy drama - which aired on Sunday - Arya declared she was headed on a journey to discover what's "west of Westeros", and despite the final scenes leaving fans desperate for a spin-off series detailing the young Stark's adventures, it's unlikely the idea will ever become a reality.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys has insisted that none of the planned spin-off shows will centre around the current cast, because he wants the main series of the show - created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss - to be "its own thing".

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of an Arya Stark spin-off, he said: "Nope, nope, nope. No. Part of it is, I do want this show - this 'Game of Thrones', Dan and David's show - to be its own thing. I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got."

Casey's dismissal comes after even 'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - who played Jaime Lannister - said he was keen to see his co-star Maisie front a spin-off about Arya's travels.

He said: "That episode, it was amazing! I really thought it was a great ending. And Arya!

"I know they're doing all these prequels, but what about the sequel? With Arya? How about - I'm just throwing something out here - how about a petition? An online petition to HBO that they do a sequel with Arya Stark."

There are currently three prequel projects in the works at HBO, one of which has already begun filming under the working title 'Bloodmoon'.

The show is set to feature Naomi Watts in the lead role, and will follow the story of the Children Of The Forest, more than five thousand years before the events of the main series.

