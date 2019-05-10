Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' album was inspired by 'GoT'

Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' was inspired by 'Game of Thrones' and she feels "lucky to exist" while the show is still on air. The 29-year-old pop star began binge-watching the HBO fantasy drama series in 2016 and admitted her viewing habits had a huge influence on her 2017 record.

She told Entertainment Weekly magazine: "So much of my imagination was spent on 'Game of Thrones'. At the time, I was making reputation and I didn't talk about it in interviews, so I didn't reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show."

"These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a 'Game of Thrones' filter.

"'Look What You Made Me Do' is literally Arya Stark's kill list... Cersei vibes, too. Daenerys as well.

"'King of My Heart' was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys. It's even got this post-hook of drums -- I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums.

"'I Did Something Bad' I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger."

Taylor is known for adding clues to her songs, videos, and social media posts for fans to uncover but she admitted the series made her even "more cryptic".

She said: "My entire outlook on storytelling has been shaped by [Thrones] -- the ability to foreshadow stories, to meticulously craft cryptic story lines.

"So, I found ways to get more cryptic with information and still be able to share messages with the fans. I aspire to be one one-millionth of the kind of hint dropper the makers of 'Game of Thrones' have been."

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker hasn't revealed her inspiration to any cast members but did confide in creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff when she met them at a party.

She said: "I was sitting there going, 'Do I tell them? Is that weird? No one asked for this information.' [But] one of the first things they said was 'Our daughters love your music.' I'm like, 'This is my in.' "

Taylor feels "lucky to exist" at a time when the show - which will come to an end in just over a week's time - is still releasing new episodes.

She said: "You find yourself identifying with different characters several times an episode. You go from hating someone to loving someone. You see someone as cold, and then you see the reasons behind why they do what they do. I just feel so lucky to exist when 'Game of Thrones' is coming out."

And the 'Love Story' singer has her own ideas on who will take the Iron Throne at the end of the series.

She said: "Daenerys, Arya, or Sansa. But if I'm being realistic, I think Sansa has the skill set and the ability to delegate and put on a brave face but a stoic demeanour. Arya [would] be Hand of the King."