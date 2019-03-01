"SMILF" season 2 drops on 25 March. Picture: Showmax

As season six begins, we find Ray (Liev Schreiber) rebuilding his life in New York City. After being rescued from a plummet into the East River, his saviour, a cop named Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi), brings Ray into the fraternity that is the Staten Island Police Department.

While exploring this new world of brotherhood and corruption, Ray finds himself once again working for media mogul Sam Winslow (Oscar winner Susan Sarandon). Sam has teamed up with New York City mayoral candidate Anita Novak (Lola Glaudini from Criminal Minds), a partnership that puts Ray at odds with his new friends out in Staten Island…

In the title role, Liev Schreiber has been nominated for five Golden Globes and three Emmys, while Jon Voight won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor as Ray’s rather bad dad.

8.3/10, IMDB





STRIKE BACK S6, 1 March 2019

When a Russian bomber crashes in the South China Sea, the covert special-ops soldiers of Section 20 — Thomas “Mac” McAllister (Warren Brown), Samuel Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) and Gracie Novin (Alin Sumarwata) — are sent on a mission to investigate. There, they cross paths with a rogue Russian operative with questionable loyalties, a triad gang in Kuala Lumpur, a wealthy Indian businesswoman running for Parliament, mercenary drug agents and terrifying warlords, as they uncover a conspiracy that threatens to push the world to the brink of global conflict…

A two-time nominee for Best TV Action Series at IGN Summer Movie Awards.

8.2/10, IMDB

BARRY S1, 1 March 2019

A hitman (Saturday Night Live alumnus Bill Hader) follows his intended target to an acting class, finds himself intrigued and decides to become an actor and change his life.

Three-time 2019 Golden Globe nominee: Best TV Comedy, Actor (Hader) & Supporting Actor (Henry Winkler)

Winner of three Emmys, 2018: Best Actor (Hader), Supporting Actor (Winkler) & Sound Mixing

8.1/10, IMDB | 99%, Rotten Tomatoes





CRASHING S3, 1 March 2019

Crashing draws on creator and star Pete Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, providing a nuanced, hilarious look at the state of comedy today.

Crashing’s third season finds Pete reinvigorated – and no longer crashing on people’s couches – as he re-enters the New York City stand-up comedy world following his college tour. But even though he’s improved, that doesn’t mean he’s at the head of the pack…

While continuing to orbit around fellow comic and ex-girlfriend Ali (Jamie Lee), he connects with a new woman, Kat (Madeline Wise), who has a unique perspective on the comedy world and isn’t trying to make it big by telling jokes. As Pete edges closer to success one stand-up set at a time, he continues to navigate his faith, dating and the ever-changing comedy scene…

Judd Apatow is one of the executive producers and directors, while the likes of Amy Schumer and Ray Romano guest star.

100% critics rating, Rotten Tomatoes



TRUE DETECTIVE S3, 8 March 2019

1980: Will and Julie, the children of feuding parents Tom and Lucy Purcell, go missing a week after Halloween in West Finger, Arkansas.

2015: Retired detective Wayne Hays (2017 Oscar winner and 2019 Golden Globe winner Mahershala Ali from Moonlight and Green Book), who originally investigated the crime, is asked to look back on the twists of the unsolved case with a true-crime documentary producer.

85%, Rotten Tomatoes | 9/10 & Top Rated TV: #23, IMDB



MY BRILLIANT FRIEND S1, 9 March 2019, weekly

From the producers of "The Young Pope" comes an acclaimed adaptation of the internationally best-selling novel by Elena Ferrante, one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People In The World in 2016.

Set in a dangerous but fascinating Naples, "My Brilliant Friend" is the story of a life-long friendship spanning 60 years. When the most important friend in her life seems to disappear without trace, Elena Greco, an elderly woman living in a house crammed with books, switches on her PC and starts writing her own story, and that of Lila, her best friend, and her own worst enemy.

8.7/10, IMDB | 94%, Rotten Tomatoes



SMILF S2, 25 March 2019

Created, starring and executive produced by Frankie Shaw, "SMILF" is a raw, honest look at the life of 20-something Bridgette Bird (Shaw), whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of working-class single motherhood.

Nominated for two Golden Globes in 2018: Best Musical or Comedy and Best Performance By An Actress (Shaw).

82% critics rating, Rotten Tomatoes



