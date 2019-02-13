Lee Thompson. Picture: Supplied

South African fans will be able to watch the season premiere of 'The Bachelor South Africa' this Valentine’s Day at 21:00 on the M-Net YouTube Channel.



South Africa’s very first Bachelor, Lee Thompson, is a model, fitness expert and entrepreneur. The 30-year-old Port Elizabeth native currently resides in Cape Town, where he runs a cleaning company, Clean Smart, alongside his non-profit organisation - the #LiveHopeLoveSA initiative.





Episode 1 of 'The Bachelor South Africa' sees Thompson embark on his quest for love as he is introduced to 24 eligible ladies from across the country.





T he season premiere will be available on the M-Net YouTube Channel for 28 days after it flights, for fans who want to relive every moment, and/or who can’t watch it on the night.





Lee, who is described as “kind-hearted, adventurous, generous, financially independent and fun” says he recognises that turning to a reality TV show to find love is an unusual method, “But something tells me that the universe is going to give me what I need right now - the woman of my dreams.”



