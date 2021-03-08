The best tell-all Oprah Winfrey has ever done is the talk of the town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THE MOST EXPLOSIVE ROYAL TELL-ALL AND WE ARE HERE FOR IT The “confessional couch” has been warmed up once again, this time it is occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is expecting baby number two. With so much titillation in numerous reports this week, especially around Oprah Winfrey’s jaws dropping at some of the revelations, viewers the world over are chomping at the bits to hear what they have to say. Of course, this isn’t the first time Oprah has a guest doing a tell-all. She’s had several such encounters over the decades, including one with another British royal family member - Sarah Ferguson.

Back in 1996, Sarah opened a can of worms when she pulled back the covers as to what really goes on behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace.

And it was far-removed from the fairy-tale perception of the public.

Then in 1997, Ellen DeGeneres (prior to her becoming a success story with her own talk show), came out on the show. In dropping the bombshell, she attracted support and criticism. While Oprah was snowed under heaps of hate mail, that episode was history in the making for TV and the LGBQTIA+ community.

Who could forget Donald Trump’s prophetic 1988 interview about running for president?

Other shocking interviews included the King of Pop addressing the sex abuse allegations, plastic surgery, among other things in 1993.

Whitney Houston also opened up about her drug abuse struggles and tumultuous relationship with Bobby Brown. Rihanna enjoyed a therapeutic chat, too, in 2012, when her relationship with Chris Brown went south and the law got involved.

Well, the list does go on.

In an interview clip of the two-hour tell-all, “CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry”, Oprah asks Meghan: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

Oprah’s BFF, Gayle King, has teased this as “the best interview she’s ever done”.

At the end of the clip, Oprah says, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here…”

One thing is for sure. This is bound to go down as one of the most explosive interviews in the history of TV.

And we are here for it - a glass of vino in hand, of course.

Don’t forget to tune into M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 7.30pm on Monday night.

OH BABY, HERE COMES MAMA DRAMA

Julia Anastasopoulos’s momfluencer misadventures in “Tali’s Baby Diary” is hilarious. Picture: Showmax

“Tali’s Baby Diary”, the sequel to “Tali’s Wedding Diary”, is finally here. This rib-tickling dummies guide to motherhood and being a momfluencer recently premiered on Showmax.

Of course, viewers have since been addicted to Julia Anastasopoulos’s misadventures as Tali Babes. And critics, myself included, love it.

Following her over-the-top wedding, she’s settled into life in her new home in Fresnaye.

Having partnered with Fitstr, which she calls the “uber of the fitness world”, her influencer career appears to be taking off...until she learns of her impending motherhood.

Meanwhile, David Shapiro (Anton Taylor) and Rael Rosen (Glen Biderman-Pam) fail spectacularly at making in-roads in the property sector in Cape Town. Their new rivals, Seleibowitz & Selebi Commerical Properties, foil every deal.

Every character is well-etched. The tongue-in-cheek script is brilliant.

Yes, pregnancy throws Tali Babes’s life into chaos. From losing her partnership deal ith Fitstr, to having to find a new gynaecologist and rebranding her image as a new momfluencer, which sees her clash with Gabi (aka mamatomiabear), played by Lara Toselli.

Gabi got famous after going into labour at Tali’s wedding. The irony now is that Tali needs Gabi to help make her famous since she is now SA’s leading momfluencer.

Tali Babes’ bitchiness is next level now that her hormones are in overdrive. She’s in-your-face, crazy and insufferably bossy at the same time.