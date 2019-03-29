Trevor Noah paid a courtesy visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of his oral reply to questions in the National Assembly in Parliament. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Last week Trevor Noah pleaded to the "The Daily Show" fans to save the show from being canned.

Taking to Twitter, Noah posted a video with the caption: "AT&T-DIRECTV is about to drop Comedy Central and up to 22 other channels. 

If that happens, you won’t be able to watch The Daily Show with me! Call 888-250-5557 and tell AT&T-DIRECTV to keep Comedy Central. Go to (link: http://keepviacom.com) keepviacom.com for more info. #keepviacom".

Asking fans to call and visit the website in an attempt to save Comedy Central along with the other 22 channels form being canned form AT&T Direct and it seems to have worked. 

The official Viacom Twitter page posted on Monday that a deal had been struck between AT&T Direct and Viacom. Stating that their contract has been renewed and that Viacom services will continue to be available on  AT&T platforms & products.

While Trevor's Daily Show rein continues, the initial reaction to the possibility of the show being canned created a Twitter divide as some where for his exit, while others supported his call to action.

