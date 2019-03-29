Trevor Noah paid a courtesy visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of his oral reply to questions in the National Assembly in Parliament. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Last week Trevor Noah pleaded to the "The Daily Show" fans to save the show from being canned. Taking to Twitter, Noah posted a video with the caption: "AT&T-DIRECTV is about to drop Comedy Central and up to 22 other channels.

If that happens, you won’t be able to watch The Daily Show with me! Call 888-250-5557 and tell AT&T-DIRECTV to keep Comedy Central. Go to (link: http://keepviacom.com) keepviacom.com for more info. #keepviacom".

Asking fans to call and visit the website in an attempt to save Comedy Central along with the other 22 channels form being canned form AT&T Direct and it seems to have worked.

The official Viacom Twitter page posted on Monday that a deal had been struck between AT&T Direct and Viacom. Stating that their contract has been renewed and that Viacom services will continue to be available on AT&T platforms & products.

We're pleased to announce a renewed Viacom-AT&T contract with continued carriage of Viacom services across multiple AT&T platforms & products. The deal brings AT&T customers more choice & improved value for Viacom content. We expect to share more details in the near future. — Viacom (@Viacom) March 25, 2019

While Trevor's Daily Show rein continues, the initial reaction to the possibility of the show being canned created a Twitter divide as some where for his exit, while others supported his call to action.

Uhhh AT&T!!!! You better watch yourself!



My service has been nuts lately & now you’ve crossed the line. I need my @Trevornoah

We ALL need some @Trevornoah — Theresa Frank (@BeamMEupET237) March 22, 2019

Dream come true. — Brandon The Veteran (@_NC_Vet_) March 24, 2019

Trevor, 2wks ago I was fortunate to be part of the live studio audience of the Daily Show in NYC... you were awesome then and made all of us saffas feel so proud! Long live the Daily Show... long live!!!! — Greg Espey (@gregespey) March 25, 2019

@Trevornoah will overcome this. #Republicans are just getting uncomfortable with the truth being exposed. Let’s support Trevor! — Noushreen 🖤 (@nou_ssshh) March 23, 2019

I have never watched you or Comedy Central - and I have no interest to start now. I'm glad they are eliminating the Lowest Rated 22 channels. We wish you the best 😭😭😭 — US Veteran (@USVeteran4Truth) March 24, 2019

I'm on his side. I love Trevor... I hope they don't cancel his show.. — Eloquent Delinquent (@EloquentTash) March 23, 2019



