Stella Maeve in "The Magicians". Pictures: Supplied

* Contains spoilers if you haven't watched seasons one to three. When "The Magicians" premiered in 2015, I knew it would be an instant hit.

In season one, we were introduced to the magical world of Fillory, Brakebills University - which is basically the adult version of Harry Potter - and characters who are so complex that it would be hard not be invested in each one's journey. It also happened to be an adaptation of Lev Grossman's "The Magicians" trilogy, so double win.

Now in its fourth season, IOL Entertainment had the opportunity to catch up with Stella Maeve, who plays Julia Wicker aka Goddess/Our Lady of Trees.

Stella's journey as Julia has been quite a tumultuous one. She's a talented magician and has been Quentin Coldwater's(Jason Ralph) best friend since childhood.

In the first three seasons, we see Julia being rejected by Brakebills University while her bestie Quentin makes the cut. She then spirals down a dark path in her pursuit of magic, eventually finding her way to the magical underbelly of New York City and joining the Hedge Witches.

When her relationship with the Hedge Witches goes belly up, she joins Free Trader Beowulf, and becomes indoctrinated into their mission to summon a god, which only adds to her troubles. Long story short, she's brutally assaulted by a trickster god, falls pregnant, does some crazy sh*t that sends her down an even darker path that eventually leads her to her rapist's mother, Our Lady Underground, a seriously bad ass goddess played by Garcelle Beauvais, who sets her on a path to becoming a goddess herself.





Stella Maeve (Julia) and Jason Ralph (Quentin Coldwater). Picture: Supplied

However, at the end of season 3, she makes the ultimate sacrifice, and uses all her 'goddess juice' to restore magic to the universe. And in season 4, which is now 11 episodes in, we see her try to figure out who and what she is.

When asked which version of her character she enjoyed playing most, without missing a beat, she said "goddess". "If I had to choose which version of her I enjoyed playing the most, it would be the goddess, but overall I think she's pretty much a fleshed out and fully fledged human being [with magic inside of her].

Under the flagship of executive producers Michael London, Janice Williams, John McNamara and Sera Gamble, "The Magicians" draws inspiration from the books, and the audience sees the characters embarking on epic quests.

Asked if fans will see Julia going on a quest of her own, Stella said: "I have no idea, but I hope so. Although the show has captured the spirit of the book, we don't really follow it to a T.

"I would like to see Julia take her own quest and go on her own adventure, I think it would be great. I would [also] like to see more of Julia in Fillory, to be honest. I feel like we've followed so much of her being in the earth world, wearing earth clothes and dealing with earth things, I think it would be nice to see a bit of what we've read [ in the books] with Julia."

After episode 9 of season 4 aired, fans seemed pretty excited about the chemistry and the cliffhanger scene between Julia and Penny 23(Arjun Gupta).

When asked if she thought the two characters were a good match, considering that were lovers in a different timeline, Stella said: "I think it's an interesting idea to play with, and I like that we're getting to Julia becoming a sexual being again after her trauma. I like that we're getting to see her as a woman, being physical with somebody, and show the world that she can still be intimate but I don't necessarily think that they are a great match."

Stella Maeve and Arjun Gupta (Penny 23). Picture: Supplied

Stella also revealed who her on-set bestie was. "Jason [Ralph]. He's been my rock, my solid. I also really enjoy working with Brittany Curran(Fen) and Candis Cayne(The Fairy Queen), we had a wonderful time on set. Also Garcelle, she plays our Lady Underground. Another person I enjoyed working with this season is Todd, played by Adam DiMarco, that was awesome," she said.

Despite still being in the airing stage of season 4, "The Magicians" has already been renewed for season 5. When asked why she thought the show resonates so well with the audience, both in the US and internationally, Stella said: "Honestly, I have no idea ... we are so lucky and it's amazing that it's gone [on] for five years.

"I ask myself this question all the time. Each year that we've been picked up I always think it might be last [season] but we're just going and we continue to grow and it's speaking to people, so we're doing something right." Adding that they have the fans to thank for the show's success.

While filming of season 5 only kicks off in June, Stella revealed that while she does have "a few other things in the works, nothing's solidified yet" but fans can catch her in CBS' new hit show "God Friended Me".

In meanwhile, I'll keep my fingers crossed that Stella gets to go on a quest of her own because it will be friggin' epic.

"The Magicians" is currently streaming on Showmax.