Kit Harington and Sophie Turn in "Game of Thrones". Picture: HBO

"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner says the petition to remake the final season is "disrespectful" to the whole team. She was referring to Change.org's petition calling for a remake of the last season of HBO's adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy books. The petition has got over one million signatures.

"Honestly, I'm not surprised. People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn't go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel," nytimes.com quoted Turner as saying.

She added: "The thing about 'Game of Thrones' that's always been amazing is the fact that there's always been crazy twists and turns, right from Season 1 with Ned's beheading. So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen -- it shouldn't be such a negative thing for fans. It's a shock for sure, but I think it's just because it hasn't gone their way.

"All of these petitions and things like that — I think it's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

Turner plays the role of Sansa Stark in the show, which wrapped up with a final episode on Sunday.

