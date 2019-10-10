SABC3 is looking for a new resident chef for "Afternoon Express" with the new reality series, "The Taste Master".
Auditions are currently open, with all entry submissions closing on Tuesday, October 22.
How will it work?
Since this position is in front of the camera, hopefuls will need to record a video of themself, where they put your best foot forward explaining why they are the best person for the job. You can upload it onto Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #TheTasteMasterSA and #StartWithAStella.