The search is on to find 'The Taste Master' in SABC3's new reality show









"Afternoon Express" presenters Palesa Tembe and Jeannie D. Picture: Supplied SABC3 is looking for a new resident chef for "Afternoon Express" with the new reality series, "The Taste Master". Auditions are currently open, with all entry submissions closing on Tuesday, October 22. How will it work? Since this position is in front of the camera, hopefuls will need to record a video of themself, where they put your best foot forward explaining why they are the best person for the job. You can upload it onto Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #TheTasteMasterSA and #StartWithAStella.

Successful candidates will then go head-to-head in a series of challenges, where their social and culinary skills will be tested. Every week, one contestant is given the chop until the ultimate winner is revealed. But, before that, for the final challenge, the finalist will be whisked away to experience a true Christmas market in Belgium.

Firstly, this is the perfect gig for someone who has a passion for cooking and is looking for a platform to showcase their talent.

Of course, since this is a talent-scouting show, you need to be more than a flash in the pan. What it boils down to is whether or not you can stand the heat in the kitchen as you are put through your paces.





The winner will get to join Palesa Tembe and Jeannie D on Afternoon Express, every weekday at 5pm, where culinary trends, recipes and food culture, overall, will be on the menu.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and hopefuls are encouraged to enter.

"The Taste Master" premieres SABC3 on November 14 at 7.30pm.