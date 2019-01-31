"Voice SA" season 3 winner Craig Lucas. Picture: Supplied

M-Net's Channel 101 recently showcased a range of new shows and changes that the channel will be making in the upcoming months. After a long day at the office, all you really want to do is get home and slip of your shoes, get on the couch and let your mind switch off.

The channel recently showcased a number of changes and new and returning shows that viewers can watch from as soon as this week, when the first episode of "The Voice SA" airs on Sunday at 6pm.

The show is in its third season and except for African soul diva, Lira, everyone else is new.

Anele Mdoda hosts the show and the other three coaches include, the multi-talented rapper and record producer, Riky Rick; rockstar, Francois Van Coke and gospel and pop music star, Riana.

If you are a hopeless romantic, then "The Bachelor South Africa" will air from February 14. On this special Valentines Day premiere, we will meet our very own South African bachelor, who’s former Sharks rugby player, international model and business owner Lee Thompson. If you haven’t watched any other the international formats, the show is about the bachelor, vying for the hearts of 24 beautiful and accomplished South African ladies from different backgrounds. But at the end only one will have his heart and maybe that engagement ring too.

Lee Thompson is SA's first Bachelor. Picture: Supplied





Another local dating show coming to M-Net 101 later this year is "Finding The One". Singles can be paired up with a potential partner chosen for them by their close family and friends. Entries are still open for the show.

International shows that will be returning to M-net in 2019 include firm favourites like, "Arrested Development" season 5, "Riverdale" season 3, "American Housewife" season 2, "Grey’s Anatomy" season 15.

Brand new to M-Net is "New Amsterdam," the first season starts on 11 March at 8pm. The show is inspired by Dr Eric Manheimer’s memoir, “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery.

Also new is "Escape at Dannemora," which will air from 13 February at 9pm, is based on the stranger-than-fiction prison break in upstate New York. The limited event series is directed by Ben Stiller and stars Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano.

"Who Is America," a political satire, featuring Sacha Baron Cohen starts on 1 February at 10.35pm. The show also features Billy Wayne and Ruddick Jr.

If this line -up is anything to go by, I don’t think anyone will want to leave the couch.