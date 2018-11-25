Thembsie Matu walked away with the favourite actress award which was a hotly contested category. She also walked off with the Ultimate Viewers Choice Award. Picture: Liam Karabo Joyce

The second annual DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards were held at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg, on Saturday night. Hosted by media darling Bonang Matheba, the awards serve to celebrate Mzansi’s biggest stars. Categories included favourite actor and actress, personality of the year, favourite radio personality and music artist.

Stars among the nominees were actress Rami Chuene, media personality Somizi, Nomzamo Mbatha and DJ Black Coffee, but it was "The Queen" actress Thembsie Matu who stole the show.

Matu walked away with the favourite actress award which was a hotly contested category. She also walked off with the Ultimate Viewers Choice Award.

Others winners included Warren Masemola for favourite actor, Black Coffee for favourite DJ and Caster Semenya for favourite sports personality. Gospel star Rebecca Malope received the special legend award.

Full winners list:

Favourite Song of the Year: Prince Kaybee & LaSoulmates ft Zanda Zakuza & TNS – Club Controller

Favourite TV Presenter: Pearl Modiadie

Favourite Comedian: Skumba

Favourite Personality of the Year: Bonang Matheba

Favourite Rising Star: Distruction Boyz

Favourite Radio Personality: Ntate Thuso Motaung

Favourite Actor: Warren Masemola

Favourite Actress: Thembsie Matu

Favourite Music Artist or Group: Khuzani

Favourite DJ: Black Coffee

Favourite Sports Personality: Caster Semenya

Ultimate Viewers’ Choice: Thembsie Matu (Favourite Actress)

1Life Legend Award: Dr Rebecca Malope