Lindiwe and her estranged husband Zweli talking through the gate on last night's episode of The River. Photo: Twitter/1Magic



When Lindiwe Dikana (Sindi Dlathu) won the court case for the murder of Thato Mokoena (Don Mlangeni-Nawa), we had all given up thinking evil would always prevail on the popular 1 Magic telenovela.

In a premature celebration of this victory, Mrs Dikana's house of cards came crumbling down when the entire extent of her evil was revealed to her sweet and rather naive husband Zweli Dikana (Hlomla Dandala) who kicked her out of their marital home, began divorced proceedings and took her mine along with all her riches.





Disappearing without so much as an apology to her children, especially her youngest daughter Mbali (Zenokuhle Maseko) who took the leaving of her mother very hard. Mbali even managed to get herself into trouble with some really dangerous people and a cocaine habit.





After weeks, Lindiwe returned last night in a Quantum.In it,she returned with her sidekick Zolani (Lawrence Maleka) and two Black plastic bags that carried all their belongings.





She cut a sorry figure begging Zweli to open the gate and speak to her. Cap in hand, with very simple cornrows, she begged Zweli to give her money. But the fun and games began when Zweli opened the gate, Lindiwe tried to make a run towards the house when she was stopped by Zweli spraying her with water from a garden hose after he warned her repeatedly not to do this.





Of course fans had a field day on Twitter, mainly celebrating the demise of Lindiwe:





Lindiwe Is Back. Ka Quantum😅, Who Would've Thought This Could Ever Happen Huh🤣🤣🤣🤣#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Zm7wHoFolx — Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) May 22, 2019

The River would be boring if Lindiwe still had money, y’all were going to start complaining about her always winning🙄 So let’s see her suffer like this, it’s hilarious 😂 #TheRiver1Magic — Motheo (@Motheo_18) May 22, 2019

😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 That 100m sprint by Lindiwe #TheRiver1Magic — ndi_takilufhugu (@takalanilufhugu) May 22, 2019

We need to start a Gofundme For Malindz, I can’t take poor Madlabantu #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/3HMPgs5TfW — thesunniestFlower (@CharleneCharz) May 22, 2019

So all this time where was Lindiwe sleeping #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/nBadmSMWCD — Lesego (@TSedirwa) May 22, 2019

The bank could not release R5 million without Lindiwe’s signature. the same Lindiwe who can’t afford to book a hotel room? She no longer has access to her money and mine? How? This story line does not add up... #TheRiver1Magic — Kabo Q. (@dizonung) May 22, 2019

Lindiwe is asking Lethu for money. I thought she had money in offshore accounts. This doesn't make sense. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/zMlMzVPFY2 — Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) May 22, 2019

Other viewers complained that parts of the storyline were just not making sense:With all the drama unfolding in this week's edition of "The River," Thurday's episode should have even more drama when it airs on channel 103 at 8pm.