The PJ Twins delivered another operatic masterpiece claiming the final spot on #TeamLIRA.

Johannesburg - It was an electrifying night as The Voice South Africa Season 3 Top 16 gave their first live performance to an energetic audience at the Mosaiek Teatro. The Randburg venue was filled with fans of not only the judges but also the singers who displayed their prowess.

The four judges Francois van Coke, Lira, Riky Rick and Riana Nel watched as the first eight talents took their pipes to the next level.

#TeamLira and #TeamRiky were first to start off the live show rounds.

Each coach could save only one of their talents. Riky Rick made the difficult decision to save the 28-year-old Bitcoin entrepreneur and musician from Port Elizabeth, Eon Claude le Roux. Fans were left to vote for their favourite #TeamRiky singer to keep Amy Tjasnik, 26, Ross Charles, 26, or Aura in the competition.

After serious deliberation, Lira saved Yahto Kraft,18, leaving Krista Jonas, 29, Sbu Dludlu, 34, and The PJ Twins, 20 vying for the votes. “South Africa please, I appeal to you, come out and vote,” an emotional LIRA pleaded.

Host Anele Mdoda, dressed in a stunning knee-length green number, got a special birthday surprise as the audience members sang her happy birthday.

At the end of the first live show of The Voice Season 3, Soné Joubert, 27, from Gordon’s Bay emerged as the winner of the Strepsils Viewers’ Battle over #TeamVanCoke’s Ashur Petersen, 26, re-claiming her place back in #TeamRiana who will take to the stage next week Sunday to stay in the competition.

Next Sunday will see #TeamVanCoke and #TeamRiana go through the live show.

