Trevor Noah’s ‘dumbest dog’ Fufi remembered as ‘The Daily Show’ host takes fans down memory lane

Trevor Noah officially left “The Daily Show” building on December 8, after seven years. And as part of the “celebratory look back at his greatest moments”, the acclaimed South African TV host and comedian continues to share some of his fondest memories on the show.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the tear-jerking moments was when an audience member asked the Soweto-born star about his dog Fufi, back in 2018. “How’s Fufi?” asked the woman. “That’s a deep cut… Fufi died,” said Noah.

In the throwback video clip, Noah started narrating how his mother, Patricia Noah, bought home two dogs, Fufi and Panther, and the special relationship that the two dogs developed over the years. “I’d never had a dog before, and that was the most amazing thing in the world. Fufi was the dumbest, most beautiful dog ever, and Panther was the smartest, ugliest dog you’ve ever seen. “I liked Fufi the most because she looked really vicious. I really used to think that Fufi was really stupid,” admitted Noah.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was later discovered that Fufi was deaf. According to Trevor, the dog had her spine injured after a gate fell on her, resulting in Fufi having to be put down. “One day, a family friend was trying to open the gate, and the gate fell. It hit her (Fufi) and broke her spine. It was devastating.” Trevor said they then took Fufi to the vet, and it was decided that Fufi was to be put down.

Story continues below Advertisement

And it was at that moment that the family discovered that Fufi was deaf all along and not dumb. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow) Check out some of the sweet tributes to the beloved Fufi. Elizabeth Sage commented on YouTube: “Rest well Fufi. You were beautiful but unknown to everyone, you were deaf. Forgive Trevor for calling you dumb. He's so sorry! We miss you Fufi ❤️❤️❤️”

Little Joe wrote; “Poor Fufi. 😢 I shed a tear for you. You are gone but by no means forgotten. 🎼 How do I…say goodbye…🎵” Göran Axelsson said: On the bright side, Fufi never heard Trevor calling her dumb. 🙂” Ogochukwu Ujomu added“Gonna name my next dog Fufi. Rest well our beloved Fufi”

In his best-selling memoir “Born a Crime”, Noah talks about his beloved pet Fufi and the special bond they shared. “Fufi was my first heartbreak. No one has ever betrayed me more than Fufi,” wrote Trevor in his book. “The hard thing was understanding that Fufi wasn’t cheating on me with another boy.