The Herd Season 2. Pictures: Supplied/Mzansi Magic

Fans can indulge in a variety of classic favourites, new premieres, dramas and telenovelas on Mzansi Magic come April. Mzansi’s most popular dating show, "Date My Family," makes a much-anticipated season 7 debut on Sunday, April 7 with 31-year-old Mandla Radebe.

Mandla describes himself as a people's person and an aspiring entrepreneur. He is looking for a lady who communicates well. Will Mandla find the woman of his dreams?

The premiere of "The Herd" Season 2 will also follow. The new season picks up approximately seven months later and MaMngadi (Winne Ntshaba) doesn’t want to be a witch anymore. Will she continue her redemptive journey, or will she fall back to witchcraft? Joining the cast for a thrilling 13 episodes are Bheki Sibiya, Nomsa Nene, Mbali Maphumulo and Nqobile Khumalo.

Award-winning drama, "Lockdown," comes back to claim Mondays from April 8, with the premiere of Season 4.

It is three months since the riot and Deborah (Pamela Nomvete) has clawed herself back to the top as Governor of the prison. She has placed a pissed-off-with-the-world Tyson (Lorcia Cooper) in power, allowing her access to more contraband than the prison has ever seen.

The nation’s favourite uncle, Nimrod Nkosi is once again helping people track down their fathers and reuniting long-lost family members in the new season 7 of "Utatakho," premiering Tuesday, April 9.

In the first episode, we meet Mabuyi Ntuli. Mabuyi grew up knowing her mother could have cheated with a man from the Ntuli family, a man who happens to share the same surname as the father of her children. Will she finally know where she belongs?

Speaking of fathers, Papa Penny is back for what is easily the most emotional and intense season to date. "Papa Penny Ahee!" Season 3 premieres Wednesday, April 10 and will include an international trip, progressive views on romance and a new "addition" to the family.

"Uthando Nes’ Thembu" season 3 will see Musa demonstrate how he juggles his time equally among his four wives, while running various business ventures. In the premiere episode on April 11 at 8pm, MaYeni and MaCele prepare for their weddings and Musa commits a grave error of judgement when he mingles two wives’ businesses together…

Catch all these shows on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) this April.