Moja Love’s reality show "Uthando Noxolo" sent shock waves across Mzansi when Pascalina Nong revealed her daughter Rebecca was kidnapped and raped by four pastors. According to Nong, pastor Bazuka used to give her money and one day summoned her daughter to church, but it was later discovered that her daughter was gang-raped by Bazuka and three other pastors.

She died shortly after she was discharged from the hospital.

Nong was seeking forgiveness from her husband, who blames her for their daughter's death.

Nong insisted she took the money but never enquired what the money for. This shocking revelation comes in at the high of fake pastors and prophets in the country including the ongoing trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso, who faces charges of rape and other criminal activities.

Rebecca Nong lost her life after getting raped by her fake pastor and his assistants. Her mother Pascalina Nong blames herself for introducing her to the church and seeks forgiveness from her husband.#UthandoNoxolo Tues 21h30 on Moja Love DStv Ch 157 pic.twitter.com/P5VuB8dTSY — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) April 2, 2019

Taking to Twitter, viewers expressed their rage and disappointment especially after it was revealed that R300 000 was deposited into his Nong's account following the daughter's death.

The mother was together in the crook place with Bazooka 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽#UthandoNoxolo — Dineom (@MalumaneDineo) April 2, 2019

Our government should act really quick our people r dying bcoz of this so called pastors #UthandoNoxolo — Rebone (@Rebone54809851) April 3, 2019

Enough with fake pastors#UthandoNoxolo — VINCENT ● (@Vincie_SA) April 2, 2019




