The long-awaited two hour special of the 'Being Mary Jane' finale has finally arrived and all the drama unfolds Wednesday on BET at 8 p.m.





Though she's very successful career wise, Mary Jane aka Pauletta Patterson's, played by seasoned actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, she's been very unlucky when it comes to relationships.





As we bid farewell to Mary Jane Paul, fans wait with bated breaths to see whether Justin (Michael Ealy) or (Morris Chestnut) will be saying I do to Mary Jane tonight.





On Monday, Union-Wade actress posted an Instagram video with a heartfelt caption about her journey with mary Jane since the show started airing in July 2013.





She wrote: " In Spring of 2012, I got the opportunity of a lifetime - Pauletta "Mary Jane" Patterson came into my life. In many ways we shared similar struggles and triumphs, loves and losses, and especially the penchant for epic reads.





Finally, so many of us saw our beautifully complicated and rich lives as we tuned into @BETMaryJane. We've laughed, cried, cried some more, screamed, rolled our eyes, sucked our teeth, walked away and come back in frustration... whether we acknowledged it or rejected it, she at times was us, and we were her. Tomorrow night our #BeingMaryJane journey comes to an end. I hope yall tune in and see how it all ends.





She continued:I will miss playing her, but more than that, I will miss our cast, Atlanta crew, LA writers and each and every fan who watched our show. We are grateful and we are humbled. We ❤ yall and we never took you for granted. We apologize for the delay but we are here and ready to snatch wigs and moisturize elbows.